Couples Hold Wedding With No Reception, Bridal Train, Groomsmen In Rivers

The Seventh-day Adventist Church has shared the story of a couple who held a wedding in their church by doing the unusual.

According to the church, the couple held the wedding in their Portharcourt church without reception, bridal train, groomsmen, best man and chief bridesmaid.

The church added that guests were only given packed food at the end of the wedding and dispersed to their homes.

The church page shared a photo of the couple and wrote; An interesting wedding today at Seventh-day Adventist Church, Ruuokwurusi.

There are lots of lessons to be learnt from this. A lot of savings made. A very wise, realistic and practical wedding today.

Food for thought for those who are planning their weddings ahead.