Two Weeks After Wedding, Nigerian Soldier Dies In Auto-crash (Photo)

In a piece of sad news shared on the Internet, a Nigerian soldier has reportedly died in a motor crash.

The soldier, Gabriel Osemudiamen, died in a fatal auto accident, barely two weeks after his wedding to his fiancée, Ivie.

Gabriel was driving along a bridge, on Monday, in Warri, Delta State, when his car developed a fault and plunged into the river.

However, the details of the fault are yet to be disclosed.

The military officer tied the knot on November 16, 2019.

