Two Weeks After Wedding, Nigerian Soldier Dies In Auto-crash (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

In a piece of sad news shared on the Internet, a Nigerian soldier has reportedly died in a motor crash.

The soldier, Gabriel Osemudiamen, died in a fatal auto accident, barely two weeks after his wedding to his fiancée, Ivie.

Gabriel was driving along a bridge, on Monday, in Warri, Delta State, when his car developed a fault and plunged into the river.

READ ALSO – How Nigerian Soldiers Rescued Baby Buried Alive (Video)

However, the details of the fault are yet to be disclosed.

The military officer tied the knot on November 16, 2019.

See Photo Here:

Nigerian Soldier
Photos Of The Soldier And His Wife

See Full Post Here:

Tags from the story
Gabriel Osemudiamen
0

You may also like

WAEC: 21,193 Out Of 51,604 Students In Lagos Had Credits In Five Subject

State Of Airports: Reps Commend Ministry Of Aviation

No Plan To Leave Nigeria, Says British Airways

Adamawa Elites Behind Plot To Pull Down My Government, Says Bindow

Only One LG Left In Boko Haram Control – Borno Speaker

LCCI Drums Support For Removal Of Fuel Subsidy

May Day: Buhari hails Nigerian workers’ sacrifices in the face of economic ordeals

Ooni Of Ife Presented With The Key To The City Of Newark

FG Sets 6,000mw Target Electricity Generation Capacity By 2016 Ending

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *