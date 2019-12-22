Fireboy DML Takes Fans On Bus Ride In Lagos (Video)

Fast-rising singer, Fireboy DML took time out to appreciate his loyal fans at a private party where fans had to come to meet the singer and had fun with him.

This event is coming off the success of the release of his debut album, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps

At the arrival of the bus, he thanked everyone for coming out to meet with him and for being patient with him as they anticipated the arrival of the bus.

The night ended with performances by the YBNL act leaving fans and onlookers with an experience to cherish and remember.

Watch the video below: