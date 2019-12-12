I Deserve Breast In My Mouth For This – Ycee

Nigerian rapper Ycee has taken to social media to let the world know just how great his album YceeVsZaheer is.

Taking to his Twitter page, the rapper made it known that he feels the album is so good he deserves some fun time with a lady, specifically being breastfed.

In his words;

I really deserve breast in my mouth for this #YCeeVsZAHEER album

His followers have since taken to his comment section to share their thoughts on this with many poking fun at the ace rapper.

See comments below;