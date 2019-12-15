IF You Are Friends With Runs Girls, You Are One As Well – Joro Olumofin

by Temitope Alabi

 

Relationship expert Joro Olumofin  is of the opinion that any woman who is friends with runs girls is one as well.

According to Joro this is being guilty just by association.

In his words;

“Guilt By ASSOCIATION & BENEFITS. Based on Psychometrics and Direct Observation from my work as a Relationship therapist & Blogger. I’ve gathered that Runs Girls constitute 80% of marital cataclysm and scourge because a Married man is a Runs Girls 9-5 Job / Entrepreneurship. Without Married men a Runs Girl can’t flourish. This being said. If you’re friends with a Runs Girl and you’ve benefited from her work. Eg If you’ve collected (A) Hair, (B)Money (C)Recharge Card (D) Free Vacation / Hotel Accommodation or Rent (E) Party invitations, Clothes. BREAKING NEWS : You’re a Runs Girl too and you’ve inherited her body count and all the baggage that come with it. You’ve encouraged her actions which is hurting an innocent wife somewhere. Your cognitive faculty identifies as a runs girl but the right opportunity hasn’t presented itself for you to manifest your “Id” Personality as a True Runs girl.”

 

