Ihedioha Renames Controversial Jacob Zuma Road In Imo

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has renamed Jacob Zuma road after an elder statesman, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi.

Rochas Okorocha, former governor of the state had named a popular roads in Owerri after the former South African president and wom he also erected a statue on the road for.

The statue was however pulled down few days after Ihedioha was inaugurated.

Ihedioha during the birthday celebration of the foremost nationalist held at Sam Mbakwe Hall, Imo Concorde Hotels, Owerri, made the announcement, saying, “Dr. Amaechi is an icon, one of the founding fathers of the nation whose contributions to nationhood should not be overlooked”

According to the governor, “Dr. Amaechi remains an inspiration, who stood and defended those principles that remain valuable to nation building.” Mbazulike Amechi a native of Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, played very significant role in nationalist movements that led to the attainment of Nigeria’s Independence.

He was elected as a member of the House of Representatives in 1959 and was appointed Minister of Aviation and Transport in 1962. He is also the only surviving member of Zikist Movement, founded by father of nationalism and Nigeria’s First President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.