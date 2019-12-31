Wizkid’s First Baby Mama, Shola Ogudu Pens Her Expectations For 2020

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu has taken to her Instagram page to jot down her expectations for the year 2020.

Ogudu wrote:

“TWENTY NINETEEN!!!!

–

I call it the ‘The Eye Opener’

Damn the Lessons this year taught me.

The laughter, the tears, the ups and downs, the good times and bad times, the wins and the losses, the disappointments, the Blessings but in all of this ‘ROLLER COASTER OF LIFE’ One thing remained steadfast, unwavering and unshaken ‘My Faith in God’

Went through difficult phases but God kept proving his Greatness, He steady turned my weaknesses into Strengths.

I still don’t have it all figured out or put together but I have God, I’m not where I wanna be but I’ve got Jesus, not anywhere close to the riches I’m working tirelessly for but STILL

I’m HAPPY, I’m at PEACE, I’m CONTENT cos according to the book of ‘Jeremiah 29:11’ which reads & I quote; ‘For I know the plans I have for you,” says the LORD. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.

–

No GREATER ASSURANCE!!!

–

And so For this GIFT of LIFE; I say Thank you LORD

Forgive us for when we don’t thank you enough, for who you are, for all that you do, for all that you’ve given. We love you and we need you, this day and every day. We give you praise and thanks, for You alone are worthy!

–

2020; Ready for a new year and decade filled with Divine Blessings, Breakthroughs,Upliftments, Testimonies and Open doors”.

