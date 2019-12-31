Rare Footage Of Wizkid Arriving Marlian Fest In Lagos

by Eyitemi Majeed
Wizkid
Nigerian singer, Wizkid

The highly anticipated 2019 Marlian fest has come and gone but not without leaving behind some talking points.

First, the internet was set ablaze when it emerged that fans of the Marlians leader, Nairamarley, who couldn’t afford the ticket fee resorted to scaling fence into the venue of the musical festival.

However, despite all the controversies that trailed the show, one of the highlights of the show was when popular singer, Ayodejei Balogun popularly known as ‘Wizkid‘ arrived at the event backstage.

The singer was received with a loud jeer as he made his way into the main venue of the show.

Watch the video below:

0

