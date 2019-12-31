Soldiers Allegedly Maltreat Naira Marley’s Fans At Marlian Fest (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer Naira Marley held his show in the city of Lagos last night.

While this was his first show, fans will remember him for this one time where they were severely assaulted by military men.

It was earlier reported that some of his fans who hadn’t any concert tickets resorted to jumping fence to have a glimpse of the show.

Sharing a video on the Internet, some of his fans were seen receiving harsh treatment by some military men.

At that moment some of his fans denounced their Marlian title.

Watch The Video Here: