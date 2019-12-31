Soldiers Allegedly Maltreat Naira Marley’s Fans At Marlian Fest (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Popular Nigerian singer Naira Marley held his show in the city of Lagos last night.

While this was his first show, fans will remember him for this one time where they were severely assaulted by military men.

It was earlier reported that some of his fans who hadn’t any concert tickets resorted to jumping fence to have a glimpse of the show.

READ ALSO – Fans Of Naira Marley, Who Couldn’t Purchase Tickets for His Concert, Resort To Jumping Fence (Video)

Sharing a video on the Internet, some of his fans were seen receiving harsh treatment by some military men.

At that moment some of his fans denounced their Marlian title.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Marlians, Naira Marley
0

You may also like

61 year-old woman gives birth to triplets after a very long wait

Female student murdered by suspected ritualist, her body was found in a bush with some body parts missing

Man commits suicide over inability to feed his family

Cholera Kills 16 In Adamawa, Kano, 176 Hospitalised

Police Council Confirms Abubakar as Inspector General of Police (IGP)

BBNaija Housemate Mike

BBNaija’s Mike Updates Fans On His Next Move

What would you do if your neighbour’s sister committed suicide?

What would you do if your neighbour’s sister committed suicide?

banking hall

Man Barricades Driveway, Prevents Customers From Leaving Bank Premises Over Misunderstanding With Another Customer

Africa loses $50bn yearly to corruption — President Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *