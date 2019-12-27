Kcee Shows Off His Newly Completed House In Anambra

Fivestar Music signee, Kcee has taken to his Instagram page to show off his newly completed house in his home town of Uli, Anambra state.

The Limpopo hitmaker shared a video of the huge property with words,

“See what AJ boys did in ULI, Xmas gift to my self, God I give you praise. ULI MUSIC FESTIVAL 30TH DECEMBER you can’t miss this one.”

Celebrities and fans have stormed his comment section to congratulate him on his latest feat.

See the full post below: