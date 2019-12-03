Khloe Goes Braless As She Announces New Endorsement Deal

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi popularly known as Khloe took to her Instagram page to share a braless photo aa she just bags an endorsement deal with Lisha Hair.

The reality star celebrated her birthday some months ago.

The reality star faced social media outlash during the recently concluded Big Brother Naija season 4 show after writing an open letter criticising the organizers of the show.

Announcing her endorsement deal, she wrote:

I am profoundly honoured to be the new brand ambassador for @lishahair you all know how I love hair and rock it effortlessly. I look forward to every step of this new journey with @lishahair throughout the year and beyond, stay glued as I take you through my world as beauty and fashion lover with amazing looks from @lishahair