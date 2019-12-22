Liverpool Lifts World Club Cup Trophy

by Olayemi Oladotun

Liverpool dug deep to secure the club’s first ever Club World Cup success in their illustrious history with a 1-0 win over Flamengo sealed in extra-time.

Liverpool
European Champion, Liverpool

Roberto Firmino’s 99th-minute strike proved the difference between the two sides in an engrossing contest that was occasionally marred by some questionable officiating from referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim.

The European champions after spurning excellent chances at the start of each half in normal time, and then seeing a late penalty decision overturned by VAR, eventually saw off their talented, spirited opposition to make history.

