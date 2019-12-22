Mancity Defeat Leicester To Move 1 Point Within Second Place

by Eyitemi Majeed
Manchester City player scoring a goal
Manchester City player scoring a goal

Manchester City defeated Leicester City at their home ground to move 1 point withing the second-placed team on the league table.

The victory sees the defending champions move to 38 points on the log while second-placed Leicester City remains on 39 points.

The match started with both sides showing plenty of respect until England striker, Jarmie Vardy found the back of the net for the Foxies.

Read Also: Mancity Decimates Burnley To Get Back To Winning Ways

The goal went on to open the flood gate as the Citizens replied with two goals before going on to add a third in the second half of the match.

Tags from the story
Jarmie Vardy, Leicester, Mancity, Ryan Mahrez
0

You may also like

Allardyce Confirms Cole Will Get a West Ham Deal Once Fully Fit.

Ronaldo, Scores Goal Number 200 as Real Trounced 9- Man Malaga 6-2.

Pinherio and Co Set to Coordinate Basketball Activities.

Poland U20 World Cup: Nigerians Throw Mud At Flying Eagles For Shoddy Display

WAFU: Golden Eaglets Get 1 Million Naira For Making It To Final

German World Cup-Winning Striker, Muller Nominated for World XI

Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal

Dolphins in Ijebu Ode Ahead of Fed Cup Showdown with Enyimba

NFF protest Nigeria v Guinea afternoon kick-off

NFF protest Nigeria v Guinea afternoon kick-off

Transfer Latests: Eto’o Completes Chelsea Switch, Tottenham Signs Chiriches and Lamela, Boateng Joins Schalke.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *