Mancity Defeat Leicester To Move 1 Point Within Second Place

Manchester City defeated Leicester City at their home ground to move 1 point withing the second-placed team on the league table.

The victory sees the defending champions move to 38 points on the log while second-placed Leicester City remains on 39 points.

The match started with both sides showing plenty of respect until England striker, Jarmie Vardy found the back of the net for the Foxies.

The goal went on to open the flood gate as the Citizens replied with two goals before going on to add a third in the second half of the match.