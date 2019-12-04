Mancity Decimates Burnley To Get Back To Winning Ways

Manchester City has finally returned to winning ways following their disappointing 2-2 draw with Newcastle on Saturday.

The defending champions crushed Burnley 4-1 during Tuesday premiership late kick-off at the Turf-Moon stadium.

The Citizens quickly made their intentions know after just 21 minutes of action as Brazilian, Gabriel Jesus, opened the scoring with aplomb

The first half ended with a cagy affair until the second half when the defending champions added two quick goals after the restart.

A further goal was then added deep into the second half before the host got a consolation deep into the second half.