Carabao Cup: Liverpool Humiliated By Aston Villa

by Valerie Oke
Champions League holders, Liverpool were roundly beaten by Aston Villa during their Carabao clash on Tuesday.

The Reds had fielded a weaker team with one eye on their World Club cup campaign scheduled to kick start on Wednesday.

Aston Villa who fielded a much stronger side made their presence known after just 14th minutes of play following lovely teamwork which resulted in the opener.

The first half then ended with Aston Villa taking a comfortable 4-0 lead.

The restart wasn’t any better as the score went on to end 5-0.

0

