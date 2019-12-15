Miss Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh Wins 2019 Miss World Pageant (Photos)

23-year-old Miss Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh, has been crowned Miss World 2019.

Singh beat 113 other contestants to win the coveted crown in a pageant which took place in London today December 14th.

Singh, who is studying Women’s Studies and Psychology at Florida State University, was crowned by Miss World 2018, Vanessa Ponce of Mexico.

READ ALSO – Miss South Africa Crowned 2019 Miss Universe

During the competition, Toni spoke with confidence when she was asked why she should win the crown.

Speaking, she said: “I represent something special, a generation of women that are pushing forward to change the world. I wouldn’t say I’m different from any other woman on this stage but I will say that my passion for women and pouring into them and making sure that they have the same opportunities that I’ve had is something that sets me apart.”

See Photos Here: