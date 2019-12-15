Miss Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh Wins 2019 Miss World Pageant (Photos)

by Michael Isaac
Miss Wolrd Toni-Ann Singh
Toni-Ann Singh

23-year-old Miss Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh, has been crowned Miss World 2019.

Singh beat 113 other contestants to win the coveted crown in a pageant which took place in London today December 14th.

Singh, who is studying Women’s Studies and Psychology at Florida State University, was crowned by Miss World 2018, Vanessa Ponce of Mexico.

READ ALSO – Miss South Africa Crowned 2019 Miss Universe

During the competition, Toni spoke with confidence when she was asked why she should win the crown.
Speaking, she said: “I represent something special, a generation of women that are pushing forward to change the world. I wouldn’t say I’m different  from any other woman on this stage but I will say that my passion for women and pouring into them and making sure that they have the same opportunities that I’ve had is something that sets me apart.”

See Photos Here:

Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh
The Contestants
Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh
Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh
Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh
Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh

 

Tags from the story
Miss Jamaica, Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh
0

You may also like

Eulogies Trail Lam Adesina’s Death As Oyo Declares 7 Days Of Mourning

You Can Now Write WAEC examinations without bothering about Registration Dates

5 Ways To FINALLY Let Go Of Someone Who Doesn’t Love You Back

30 Things Every Woman Should Have By 30

Monalisa Chinda Rides A Donkey After Tying The Knot With Tonye Coker

Massages: Know When to Walk Out

See The 5 Nigerians Who Made Forbes 2015 Billionaires List

Women Who Regularly Take Ibuprofen Or Paracetamol At Risk Of ‘Hearing Loss’

5 Myths About Lower Back Pain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *