Miss Nigeria Reacts As Miss Jamaica Wins Miss World 2019 (Video)

Miss World 2019 pageant has come to an end with Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh taking home the crown.

However, the highlight of the night was Miss Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas, who made a name for herself in people’s heart.

Also Read: BBNaija Star, Ella Performs At Miss Nigeria 2019 Pageant (Video)

The Nigerian representative was in the top five and waiting for the winner of the event to be announced.

Unlike other contestants, Douglas could not contain her excitement when Singh was announced the new Miss World.

She overtly expressed her emotions as she quickly started to jump around with excitement.

Watch the video below: