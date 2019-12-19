No Going Back On Use Of National ID Card For UTME: JAMB

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reiterated its stand to use National Identity Management Number (NIM) in the conduct of its exams.

Ishaq Oloyede, the board’s registrar, revealed this when he spoke on Wednesday during a meeting with CBT centres, technical advisors, and service providers at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna state.

The exam body had made it clear that its partnership with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) was to clampdown on impersonation and other forms of exam malpractice ahead of its forthcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He, however, stressed that many who benefit from registration and exam fraud have continued to mount “smear campaign” against its decision to use NIM during the 2020 UTME

Oloyede noted also that JAMB had reduced the number of available exam centres in order to crack down on cases where candidates pay between N200,000 to N300,000 to some individuals to write the exam for them.

“With the current campaign against NIMC, I could see deliberate efforts at running the commission down so that we can consider not collaborating with them. Those benefitting from registration scandals are mounting a campaign against NIMC,” he said.

“We are collaborating with NIMC. They are upright and just last week, five staff were sacked because they collected bribe. So as you interact with NIMC, don’t have it in mind that you are interacting with corrupt people, no, they are not.

“Unless I’m wrong, more than 40 per cent of our candidates have obtained their NIN while the remaining ones are running helter-skelter to have theirs.”