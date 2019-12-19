Dancer, Poco Lee Graduates From Lagos State University (Photos)

Popular dancer Iweh Pascal aka Pocolee is officially a graduate.
According to reports, Poco Lee just graduated from Lagos State University, LASU.
This is coming days after he got his mum a well-stocked supermart after years of her being a plantain seller.
Read Also: Poco Lee Converts Mother From Plantain Seller To Wine Shop Owner
The dancer took to IG to share new photos of himself as a graduate with a short which had several signatures on it and his mum putting hers on as well.
He captioned the photos;
“I JUST WAN MAKE MAMA PROUD❤️❤️”
See another photo below;