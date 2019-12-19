Dancer, Poco Lee Graduates From Lagos State University (Photos)

by Temitope Alabi

Poco Lee

Popular dancer Iweh Pascal aka Pocolee is officially a graduate.

According to reports, Poco Lee just graduated from Lagos State University, LASU.

This is coming days after he got his mum a well-stocked supermart after years of her being a plantain seller.

Read Also: Poco Lee Converts Mother From Plantain Seller To Wine Shop Owner

The dancer took to IG to share new photos of himself as a graduate with a short which had several signatures on it and his mum putting hers on as well.

He captioned the photos;

“I JUST WAN MAKE MAMA PROUD❤️❤️”

See another photo below;

Poco Lee
Poco Lee
Tags from the story
lasu, poco lee
0

You may also like

7 Signs He Definitely Wants To Be With You

11 ‘Girly’ Things Men Wish They Could Do Without Judgement

How To Make The Most Of Medical Tests

Regina Daniels

[Photos]: Regina Daniels Introduces Ex-Boyfriend To Husband

ExpressLearningCentre.com

Etiquette 101: Throwing A Baby Shower

See Leaked Pictures Of A Naija Girl And Her ‘Oyinbo’ Sugar Dad In Bed

7 ways Weekends Are Destroying Your Marriage

Hey Guys Lookout For These 10 Signs She Will Make A Good Wife

Reuters: Trump To Sign Executive Orders Suspending Issuing of Visas To Citizens of 7 Predominantly Muslim Countries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *