All I Need Now Is Your Support, Prayers – Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has reacted to news about her faking her attack.

Recall new surfaced a few days ago that the actress was attacked and shot at with over 10 pellets removed from her head.

Not long after the news emerged, many began to claim she staged the attack, causing Angela to put out another post warning anyone peddling fake news about her.

So the story would have been

“ANGELA OKORIE died after putting a smile on the face of her fans after performing at the

@infinixnigeria show on 12/12/2019

(Godforbid I Reject it in Jesus name )

They are angry I survived it hmmmmm

Ok ooooo some people made a video

Saying I was lying, that it was framed up

Even as video was shown how the pellets

Was removed , they still insist I was lying

Listen y’all

I am not here to banter words with any1

But to warn those of you carrying fake news

About Angela Okorie

Anti kidnapping squad is on this case

And they are picking up.anybody that is involved or take up fake news about this incident

fake bloggers

Fake accounts continue , open more fake accounts, just know you can’t hide for too long,

Who ever that comes out to say contrary to what happened to me should provide us with their evidence , else you will go in for it.

It simply shows you know the way about of the criminals, and you must provide them or you go in for it.

All I need now is your support and prayers

Not mockery

Be warned!!!!!!!!!

Be warned!!!!!!!!