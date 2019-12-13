Poco Lee Converts Mother From Plantain Seller To Wine Shop Owner

Popular Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee shared a before and after photo of his mother via his official Instagram page on Friday.

The before photo reveals the dancer’s mom used to sell roasted plantain and potato by the roadside while the after photo shows a significant change has been made.

The photo shows Poco Lee has finally gotten his mother her own beverage shop filled up different drinks and wines.

The popular dancer shared the photo with the caption,

“A lot to be thankful for”

See his post below: