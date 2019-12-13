Poco Lee Converts Mother From Plantain Seller To Wine Shop Owner

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee shared a before and after photo of his mother via his official Instagram page on Friday.

Poco Lee
Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee
The before photo reveals the dancer’s mom used to sell roasted plantain and potato by the roadside while the after photo shows a significant change has been made.
The photo shows Poco Lee has finally gotten his mother her own beverage shop filled up different drinks and wines.

The popular dancer shared the photo with the caption,

“A lot to be thankful for”

See his post below:

View this post on Instagram

A lot to be thankful for🙏😩❤️

A post shared by Iweh Pascal (@poco_lee) on

