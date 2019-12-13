DSS Looking For Evidence To Nail Sowore: Falana

Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, has revealed that Abubakar Malami,attorney-general of the federation (AGF), sacked the prosecution team handling the case Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement.

This comes after the invasion of the court by the Department of State Service (DSS) on Thursday.

Sowore was rearrested by the DSS on Thursday, less than 24 hours later after he was briefly released.

Malami had on Wednesday sent a letter to Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the DSS, directing the security agency to promptly forward the case file to his office.

However, Falana noted that it was Malami who first filed a case against Sowore before it was transferred to Hassan Liman, the prosecuting counsel.

Falana also accused the DSS of “currently fishing for evidence to nail Sowore”,

He said, “It is not a take over because it was the AGF that filed the Sowore’s case and farmed it out to Dr. Hassan Liman SAN. ”

“But in view of the violent invasion of the court by armed operatives of the SSS, the AGF has decided to sack the prosecution team and have the case prosecuted by the DPP.

“Having been advised that Sowore cannot be convicted on the basis of the proof of evidence filed in court, the sss has refused to make the statements of the prosecution witnesess available to the defendants as ordered by the trial court.

“Hence, hearing in the case has been adjourned to February 20, 2020 at the instance of the Prosecution.

“Convinced that the pending case would collapse like a pack of cards, the sss is currently fishing for evidence to nail Sowore. In spite of the directive of the AGF to take over the case the sss subjected Sowore to a 4-hour interrogation yesterday (12/12/19).

“The entire interrogation pertained to Sowore’s alleged links with the proscribed Boko Haram sect, IPOB, and IMN which he vehemently denied. At Sowore’s instance a member of the legal defence team, Mr. Abubakar Marshal witnessed the marathon interrogation.

“In view of the foregoing we urge the Agf to file a nolle prosequi motion without any further delay to end the macabre dance which has exposed the country to avoidable embarrassment.”