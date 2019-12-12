Sowore: Nigeria Is Not Answerable To US, Uk – Presidency

by Eyitemi Majeed
Omoyele Sowore in the court room
Omoyele Sowore in the courtroom

The presidency has stated that the Nigerian government is not answerable to the UK and US following the accusation of human rights abuse from the European Union as regards the handling of Omoyele Sowore(convener of Revolution Now).

Read Also: Sowore: House Of Reps Take Action Over DSS Invasion

According to Femi Adesina who spoke on behalf of the presidency during a live television program on Channels television tagged ‘Politics Today’, the European Union has its own problems which require attention.

He said:
“We are not answerable to the US, the UK or the EU. We are Nigeria, a sovereign country. Those countries and entities have issues of their own. Let them deal with their issues. Let Nigeria also deal with her internal issues. We are not answerable to them.”

Tags from the story
#Revolutionnow, Femi Adesina, Omoyele Sowore
0

You may also like

Today in Nigerian/African History;18th May

My Dad Told Me to Say That Mum Drank Sniper – Murder Suspect’s Son Reveals to Police

Nigerian Newspaper headlines today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th September 2019

Germany set to deport 12,000 Nigerians

Shocking : Young lady dies after checking into a hotel with her lover

Love Apple?!? Checkout These AMAZING Nutritional Benefits It Possesses

Top 4 Nigerian Artists With Street Credibility

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th January

2 Sisters Burnt To Death After Elder Sister Locked Them To Go See Her Boyfriend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *