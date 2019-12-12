Sowore: Nigeria Is Not Answerable To US, Uk – Presidency

The presidency has stated that the Nigerian government is not answerable to the UK and US following the accusation of human rights abuse from the European Union as regards the handling of Omoyele Sowore(convener of Revolution Now).

According to Femi Adesina who spoke on behalf of the presidency during a live television program on Channels television tagged ‘Politics Today’, the European Union has its own problems which require attention.

He said:

“We are not answerable to the US, the UK or the EU. We are Nigeria, a sovereign country. Those countries and entities have issues of their own. Let them deal with their issues. Let Nigeria also deal with her internal issues. We are not answerable to them.”