AGF Malami Takes Over Sowore’s Case From DSS

by Valerie Oke
Malami
Abubakar Malami

The case of Omoyele Sowore with the Department of State Services (DSS) has been taken over by Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF).

This was disclosed by Umar Gwandu, special assistant to the attorney-general on media, in a statement on Friday.

According to him, Dayo Apata, solicitor-general of the federation, on behalf of the AGF sent a letter to Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the DSS, on Wednesday, directing the security agency to promptly forward the case file to the AGF’s office.

“The honourable attorney general of the federation and minister of justice upon a further review of the case, has directed the immediate takeover of the prosecution of all charges in respect of Omoyole Sowore by the federal ministry of justice, in line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) and 174 (1) (a-c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” the letter read.

This move according to the statement, is to ensure that justice is quickly served in the case.

 

