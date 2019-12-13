Aisha Laments Over Lack Of ‘Bedroom Time’ With Buhari

by Valerie Oke
See Why ASUU Labeled Both Buhari And Wife, Aisha Buhari, ''Disaster''
Buhari and wife

Aisha Buhari has voiced out that she does not have a bed-time conversation with her husband, President Buhari and as such her only means is to keep talking on media.

Read Also: Buhari Is Most Democratic President I Have Seen: Yahaya Bello

Speaking during a feature on ‘Journalists Hangout’ on Television Continental(TVC), she revealed that this is so because of the busy schedule of the president.

She said:

“There is no pillow in the villa. No, because we are always busy listening to one story or another. I think the people he put in the cabinet, they should just sit up and do the needful. That is why it is not good to have godfatherism.”

“We just have to chose the right people to be at the right place so that we would rest, so that the first lady should stop talking.”

Tags from the story
Aisha Buhari, President Buhari
0

You may also like

Femi Fani Kayode

‘The young man who ordered Soyinka off his seat nothing but a sadistic and ignorant little scumbag’ – Fani Kayode

Just In: Fayemi's election upheld by Supreme court

BREAKING NEWS: Appeal court upholds Fayemi’s victory

American musician R. Kelly

R.Kelly To Engage Lawyer Who Won Michael Jackson’s Child Molestation Case

Breaking!!! Buhari Departs Daura For Abuja After Postponement

Troops Kill 2 Terrorists Attempting To Infiltrate Borno

Meet The Man Tonto Dike Rescued, He Tells His Story (pictures)

Remains of missing lady in Zamfara found in uncompleted building

LAUTECH Students To Begin Mass Protest Over Closure

Today in Nigerian History: 19th June

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *