Aisha Laments Over Lack Of ‘Bedroom Time’ With Buhari

Aisha Buhari has voiced out that she does not have a bed-time conversation with her husband, President Buhari and as such her only means is to keep talking on media.

Speaking during a feature on ‘Journalists Hangout’ on Television Continental(TVC), she revealed that this is so because of the busy schedule of the president.

She said:

“There is no pillow in the villa. No, because we are always busy listening to one story or another. I think the people he put in the cabinet, they should just sit up and do the needful. That is why it is not good to have godfatherism.”

“We just have to chose the right people to be at the right place so that we would rest, so that the first lady should stop talking.”