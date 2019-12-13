Pastor Jailed For Stealing Goat, Turkeys In Osun

by Valerie Oke
Solomon Opaalade
Solomon Opaalade

Solomon Opaalade, the senior pastor of a Cheribum and Seraphim church in Baruwa Estate, Osun state has bagged 18-months in prison for stealing a live goat and 9 live turkeys.

Also, he was said to have not only stolen the items but equally threatened the owner with charms.

Magistrate Adijat Oloyade, the judge, in her ruling sentenced the cleric to 18-months imprisonment for each of the five charges levied against him with the option of paying N10 000 each for the charges.

The items he stole were said to belong to one Oluwasegun Hammered.

