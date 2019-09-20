Tiwa Savage Battles Poco Lee On Stage For Zanku Supremacy (Video)

A Zanku dance battle broke out between Tiwa Savage and famous dancer, Poco Lee at the former’s “49-99” premiere party in Obalende, Lagos.

The duo went head-to-head showing off their awesome dance moves while also entertaining Lagosians who stormed the venue to catch a glimpse of Savage’s live performance.

Information Nigeria recalls after the singer’s performance, she was almost mobbed by miscreants, who were trying to collect money from her but she was able to escape after being guarded by a group of people.

Watch the video below and judge who did better with the dance: