Tiwa Savage Nearly Mobbed By Thugs In Lagos (Video)

Tiwa Savage decided to take her music to the streets of Obalende with a release and promotional party for her latest song, “49-99” on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, after her eccentric performance, the singer was almost mobbed by thugs, who were trying to fill their pockets with money but she was able to escape after being guarded by a group of people.

The event which took place at the Obalande area on the Island in Lagos was filled as thousands of people trooped in to watch her perform live.

