Tiwa Savage Nearly Mobbed By Thugs In Lagos (Video)

by Amaka

Tiwa Savage decided to take her music to the streets of Obalende with a release and promotional party for her latest song, “49-99” on Wednesday.

Tiwa Savage
Award-winning female artiste, Tiwa Savage

Unfortunately, after her eccentric performance, the singer was almost mobbed by thugs, who were trying to fill their pockets with money but she was able to escape after being guarded by a group of people.

The event which took place at the Obalande area on the Island in Lagos was filled as thousands of people trooped in to watch her perform live.

Watch video below:

Tags from the story
tiwa savage
0

