“May Your Children Beg Naked On The Street” – Shan George Blasts Femi Branch (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Shan George, who is recuperating from a successful spine surgery, has blasted her fellow colleague, Femi Branch for lying.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress had undergone a spinal cord surgery at the Brain and Spine Consortium surgery in Abuja in the penultimate week which had cost millions of Naira.

The actress was able to solicit for funds from her family and friends.

Her colleague, Femi Branch, who is a member of the Actor’s guild of Nigeria, had taken to Instagram to share a picture of him and his colleague handing over an envelope to the actress with the caption;

“God bless the &actorsguildnigeria for coming to the side of our dear colleague and friend @shangeorge as she recovers from her back surgery” She replied in the comment section.

The movie producer wasted no time in calling out the actor for lying in his comment section.

George wrote,

“They didn’t come to my aid sir, I’m not crying for any aid/help. It was just a show of love from the AGN president towards a colleague @chief_femibranch I know say you hate me but this is more than low. Aid ko Babiala ni, you either correct this wrong impression or just kuku delete this post. Thank You”

It didn’t end there as the actress also took the group chat to insult Femi Branch.

In her words,

“Abeg make all of una help me tell Femi Branch to stop his bile for me now! I’ve had enof of Ur display of hatred for me at every little opportunity u can scramble at..Delete that bloody wicked evil post of urs..I no beg u for publicity..God will punish you for me Mr Femi branch. Bloody beggar..U think say I be u way dey beg up and down? Ur Fada!..May your children beg Unclad on the streets Femi branch”

