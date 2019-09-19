Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th September 2019

These are out Newspaper headlines for today, 19th September 2019:

The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, said he almost gave up the idea of contesting for public office after his attempts to become governor and Senator in 2003 and 2015 failed. The governor said this on Tuesday during Thanksgiving, Praise and Worship session organised by his supporters to celebrate his victory at the governorship election petitions tribunal. Abiodun’s election in the March 9 governorship election in Ogun State was upheld by the tribunal on Saturday.

A hotel CCTV has captured the image of the killer of a lady murdered in a hotel, in Port Harcourt, on Monday, around 11:30 pm. In the video, which is said to be currently analyzed by the police, both the killer and his victim checked in together but the suspect left alone the next day, having committed the dastardly act. There have been several reports of young girls being killed by a serial killer on rampage in Port Harcourt in the last couple of weeks.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema is currently in the House of Representatives Chamber. This follows an invitation by the lawmakers in order to commend Mr. Onyeama for airlifting Nigerians from South Africa, following the xenophobic attacks on African migrants and their businesses in that country. According to report, t is expected, the House of Representatives is expected to recommend Onyema for a national award.

A video of some Chinese children learning Igbo language in a school in China has emerged on social media. This video may well depict a strong relationship between the Chinese and South-Eastern Nigeria which has in recent times transcended from business into marriage, and cross-cultural assimilation, even. There are are few Nigerians who argue that this may be a way to prepare the young Chinese to take over the Nigerian business scene in the future.

For many years, Lagosians have struggled with daily traffic jams, day and night, with successive governments coming up with various strategies to tackle the menace. From the loss of productive manhour to exhaustion, stress, and productivity, one can not overemphasize the negative effect of being stuck in Lagos traffic for hours unending. However, popular music producer, Micheal Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy as advocated a simple yet effective way to combat over congestion, which has contributed largely to Lagos traffic.

The promotion of the wife of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Dr. Hafsat to the rank of associate professor has been approved by the governing Council of Maryam Abacha American University of Niger (MAAUN). Mrs Ganduje is currently a lecturer at the Department of Education, Bayero University, Kano. The promotion was made known in a statement signed by the President and Founder of the university, Prof. Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo and made available to Newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

A new report has it that the office of SaharaReporters, an online platform, in Lagos state has been barricaded by men of the Nigeria Police Force, as well as soldiers. According to reports, the staff of the company arrived work this morning but were denied access. This is coming two months after the owner of the media outlet, Omoyele Sowore, was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS), over a nationwide protest tagged ”RevolutionNow, he was planning.

Music producer, ID Cabasa has narrated what happened after he was slapped by a police officer while on his way home on Tuesday night. According to him, the Uber ride he boarded was nearly hit by a Range Rover which was driven by a ‘big man’.

The speaker of the House of Representative, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila was spotted teaching in a government school in Kofa Sauri, Katsina, as a part of his way of contributing his quota to the development of school pupils in the IDP camp. According to reports, he got to the school at exactly 8:38am and began teaching the students until 11:00 am before going on to share the souvenir he brought for them.

