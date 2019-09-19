Watch Niniola Discuss Her Fears In New Episode Of ‘Mercy’s Menu’

Niniola is one of Nigeria’s huge assets in the music industry. Heading the title as queen of Afro-house, Niniola is undoubtedly unstoppable in her career.

In this episode of Mercy Johnson Okojie’s “Mercy’s Menu”, the queen of Afro-house Niniola,joins Mercy in the kitchen to prepare Chicken Pepper Soup with Agidi (Eko) and it was a lot of fun.

The episode made room for a lot of topics from Niniola’s career to some personal issues as she talked about cyberbullying, depression, and other things. As Mercy always says; “The food is sweet but the conversations are sweeter”

Watch the video below: