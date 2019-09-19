Watch Niniola Discuss Her Fears In New Episode Of ‘Mercy’s Menu’

by Michael
Niniola Mercy's Menu
Niniola

Niniola is one of Nigeria’s huge assets in the music industry. Heading the title as queen of Afro-house, Niniola is undoubtedly unstoppable in her career.

In this episode of Mercy Johnson Okojie’s “Mercy’s Menu”, the queen of Afro-house Niniola,joins Mercy in the kitchen to prepare Chicken Pepper Soup with Agidi (Eko) and it was a lot of fun.

The episode made room for a lot of topics from Niniola’s career to some personal issues as she talked about cyberbullying, depression, and other things. As Mercy always says; “The food is sweet but the conversations are sweeter”

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Mercy Johnson, Mercy's Menu, Niniola
