House Of Reps Invites Air Peace Boss, Allen Onyeama

by Verity
Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace
Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema is currently in the House of Representatives Chamber.

This follows an invitation by the lawmakers in order to commend Mr. Onyeama for airlifting Nigerians from South Africa, following the xenophobic attacks on African migrants and their businesses in that country.

Read Also: 8 Amazing Facts About Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema

According to report, t is expected, the House of Representatives is expected to recommend Onyema for a national award.

Details later…

Tags from the story
Air Peace, Allen Onyeama, house of reps, national assembly
0

You may also like

Hilarious! You Have Got To See The World’s Worst Eyebrows | Photos

Saraki calls sister of Abuja corper murdered by police (Video)

Ahmad Salkida Demands Apology From The FG For Declaring Him Wanted

Rihanna And I Used To Date – Lynxx Reveals (Photos)

Fani-Kayode comes for RCCG for turning its back on young minister who committed suicide

Didn’t You Also Steal the Presidency and the entire Treasury in 1983? FFK Blasts Buhari

Toyin Lawani goes braless in see-through dress

Ben Bruce, Amaechi, Japhet Omojuwa In Twitter War: SEE How It All Happened

Lagos: 40ft container Laden falls on Volkswagen, kills five persons

Press Statement On The Fictitious Charge Against Innoson Nigeria Ltd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *