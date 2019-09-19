Boy, 11, Joins Group Of Hoodlums Because His Parents Got Divorced

An 11-year-old boy who was among those miscreants arrested on Wednesday by operatives of Lagos State Task Force on Environment and Special Offences in Oshodi, Lagos State, said he joined the group of hoodlums because his parents went their separate ways.

The young chap was among the 71 miscreants arrested under the Oshodi bridge an early morning raid but was later transferred to Lagos State Correctional Centre for proper rehabilitation.

The boy said he came to Lagos State from one of the neighbouring states after his parents separated and efforts to reconcile them proved abortive.

He told Vanguard that he slept under the bridge and became an errand boy to hoodlums. “Gradually, I was introduced to Indian hemp.”

Chairman of the Task Force, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who led the enforcement team, said the raid was part of efforts to rid the state of all criminal elements, especially those operating at notorious black spots across the metropolis. He added that the crackdown is in line with the determination of the Task Force to curtail the activities of hoodlums.