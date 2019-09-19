Pastor Ends Up With Stroke After Taking Overdose Of Sex Pills To Impress His Concubine (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
File photo of couples in bed
File photo of couples in bed

The video of a self-acclaimed pastor, who traveled all the way from Ogun state to hook up with his concubine in Idimu area of Lagos but ended up with stroke, has hit the internet.

According to his confession, he developed stroke after taking an overdose of sexual enhancement pill to sexually impress his concubine.

Read Also: You Need To Have Sex With Your Wife At Least 12-15 Times A Week: Joro Olumofin

Finally, his relatives came to pick him up from the entrance of the hotel.

Watch the video below:

0

You may also like

Police Rescue Two Men From Being Set Ablaze By Angry Commercial Motorcyclists

Ben Murray-Bruce Donates Wardrobe Allowance To Osun Workers, Akasa Widows

Leaders Should Be Elected Based On Competence, Not Religion – CAN

Nuhu Bajoga nominated as deputy governor of Kaduna

Political Campaigns Should Not Disturb Developmental Projects – Al-Makura

15,000 Muslims Trek From Katsina To Zaria

Importers, Manufacturers Get June Ultimatum To Register Products With SON

Borno: 18 Killed In Fresh Boko Haram Attacks

BBC Interviews The Fathers of ALUU 4 Murder Victims

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *