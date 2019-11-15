Reps Call On JAMB To Suspend NIN Requirement For 2020 Candidates

by Valerie Oke
Reps during plenary

The House of Representatives has asked the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to suspend a move that prospective candidates must possess a National Identification Number (NIN) as part if their requirement.

Zainab Gimba (APC, Borno) while presenting a motion, called on JAMB to review the policy on the use of NIN for prospective applicants until 2021.

According to her, it was necessary for JAMB to review the timeline pending the establishment of more enrolment centres by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) across the country.

She said an official of NIMC had recently disclosed that, less than 20 percent of Nigerians are captured in their database, adding that, although Nigerians turned out to be captured by NIMC, “most have been hindered by infrastructural challenges like poor network, power failure, no power supply and sometimes inadequate manpower or equipment to attend to them”.

She, therefore, proposed that JAMB should collaborate more with NIMC, states and local governments for an efficient registration of its prospective candidates.

