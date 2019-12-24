Titans Gift Tacha A Mercedes Benz On Her Birthday (Video)

Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ ex-housemate, Natasha Akide alias Tacha has become the latest Mercedes Benz owner in town.

Reality star, Esther, who was present at her birthday dinner, took to her Instagram story to share a couple of videos from the event.

One of the videos shows Tacha receiving her birthday gift which is a new whip from her fans.

In the video clip, the birthday girl could be seen trying to get accustomed with her new vehicle with the help of her best friend, Sir Dee.

Other BBNaija ex-housemates such as Ike, Enkay, Avala were also present at the birthday dinner.

See screenshot and video below: