‘Armed’ Chicken Kills Man In A Cockfight In India

By Temitope Alabi

A 55-year-old man has lost his life during a cockfight in India.

According to reports, the man died after a sharp blade tied to a rooster cut his abdomen during the fight which took place in Pragadavaram village in West Godavari, in the state of Andhra Pradesh which already banned such practice.

Organisers of the fight had tied the razor blade to the leg of the rooster, police said.

The victim was also reportedly one of the organisers and was holding the animal waiting to release it into the arena to fight when the rooster struggled for freedom, and the blade fatally pierced the abdomen of the man, in turn, killing him.

The victim has been identified as Saripalli Venkateswara Rao, 55.

Saripalli Venkateswara Rao’s death is coming after the Supreme Court of India banned cockfighting as a violation of the 1960 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

