Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again

The national electricity grid has collapsed for the first time in 2020, which means there will be power failure in some parts of the country.

The system reportedly collapsed around 12:37 on Wednesday which has caused power outage in many parts of the country.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) confirmed the development in a tweet on Thursday, saying; “Dear Customer, present outage affecting all is a TCN System Disturbance on the grid. Power to be restored as soon as available. ”

“Dear Customer, the outage which occurred at 1237hrs is due to a TCN system collapse affecting Lekki, Ibeju & environs. The team is working to restore power. Please, bear with us.”

