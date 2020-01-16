Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again

by Verity Awala

 

Blackout
National blackout

The national electricity grid has collapsed for the first time in 2020, which means there will be power failure in some parts of the country.

The system reportedly collapsed around 12:37 on Wednesday which has caused  power outage in many parts of the country.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) confirmed the development in a tweet on Thursday, saying; “Dear Customer, present outage affecting all is a TCN System Disturbance on the grid. Power to be restored as soon as available. ”

“Dear Customer, the outage which occurred at 1237hrs is due to a TCN system collapse affecting Lekki, Ibeju & environs. The team is working to restore power. Please, bear with us.”

Read Also: Blackout Takes Over Nigeria As Grid Collapses During Discos Workers’ Strike

More details to follow…

Tags from the story
blackout, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, national electricity grid
0

You may also like

“A vote for Buhari in 2019, means a return of power to the South West in 2023″ – Babatunde Fashola reveals

Ex- Governor dumps PDP for APC

Excited Nigerian Governor Empowers Citizens With Clay Pots And Jars (Photos)

Bullion van drops atleast $600k cash on a highway (Photos)

UI Rated Best University In Nigeria, ABUAD Tops Private Varsities

I'm innocent of all fraud allegations against me - Saraki

Property Forefeiture: EFCC Witch-Hunting Me – Saraki

It is OK to clamour for creation of new states, as long as they will foot their bills themselves – Lawmaker

Davido Reacts As Wizkid Sends Him Congratulatory Message On New Baby

Man looses job after he was wrongful diagnosed of HIV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *