Blackout Takes Over Nigeria As Grid Collapses During Discos Workers’ Strike

The electricity distribution companies (DisCos) have announced another collapse of the national electricity grid, following the industrial action by electricity workers.

This wouldn’t be the first time the national electricity grid in 2019, as several collapsed had worsen the electricity situation of the country.

On Wednesday morning, the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) had announced the commencement of a nationwide strike.

Anthony Sule, assistant secretary-general of NUEE, explained that the strike action became unavoidable as the federal government failed to dialogue with them to resolve the lingering issues in the sector.

Shortly after, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), in a statement revealed that the strike had disrupted its services.

“Subsequently, the action has led to a nationwide shut down of electrical installations and has resulted in the disruption of service across our network,” the company said.

“We sincerely apologise for all inconveniences to our esteemed customers. Power will be restored immediately the strike is called off.”

Speaking via Twitter, the Eko DisCo also informed its customers of the system collapse.

It said, “Please be informed that the present outage being experienced is due to a system collapse of the National grid,” the firm said.

Read Also: Fashola Is Now Ineffective In Power: Reno Omokri

“Work is ongoing to identify the fault and restore supply accordingly. Please bear with us.

Also, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, head of corporate communication at Kaduna DisCo, confirmed the system collapse in a statement, saying; “We regret to inform you that the prolonged power outage being currently experienced in Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states is as a result of the collapse of the national grid earlier this afternoon. ”

“The grid collapse was occasioned by the nationwide industrial action by members of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees who are still in negotiation with the federal government to resolve all issues in dispute.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and promise to restore power supply as soon as the national grid is back in circuit.”