Actress, Kemi Afolabi Slams Internet Trolls Who Attacked Her Daughter (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Kemi Afolabi
Actress Kemi Afolabi

Popular Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi has taken a heavy swipe at some ladies who attacked her daughter.

The actress showed that she was not ready to allow any jobless troll attack her daughter or any of her children.

Taking to Instagram, she expressed that it was all nonsense and unnecessary of them.

It was gathered that the ladies attacked the daughter for wearing a winter jacket in Nigeria where it doesn’t snow.

The 41-year-old mother of two also hinted that it is not everything online people need to talk about.

Watch The Videos Here:

Kemi Afolabi
