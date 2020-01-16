Benson Idahosa University Matriculates 616 Students

by Olayemi Oladotun

Benson Idahosa University on Wednesday matriculated 616 students for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Ben Idahosa University
Ben Idahosa University matriculating students

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Sam Guobadia, admonished students to be disciplined and dedicated to their studies.

The Vice Chancellor made this statement during the university’s matriculation for the 2019/2020 academic session.

His words: “I, therefore, charge you to make the most of the opportunity afforded you by your parents/guardians. Ensure that you attend classes, shun all forms of deviant behaviours and focus on the purpose that brought you here.”

Tags from the story
Ben Idahosa University, Matriculation, Prof Sam Guobadia
