Buhari’s Wife, Children Have Right To Use Presidential Jet: Presidency

by Valerie Oke

 

Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior special assistant on media and publicity says the president’s wife and children can use the presidential jet.

The presidential spokesperson was reacting to backlash from various quarters over the use of the presidential jet by Buhari’s daughter to a private event in Bauchi state.

Hanan Buhari had gone to Bauchi on the invitation of Rilwanu Adamu, emir of Bauchi, to Durban on Thursday. The daughter of the president who recently graduated with a first-class degree in  photography from a UK university, was expected to document the event and other tourist attractions in the state.

Buhari’s aide in statement on Saturday said the presidency authorised the visit and informed the office of the national security adviser (NSA) to release the jet.

“It’s true that a member of the First Family was flown to Bauchi yesterday on a mission duly authorised. ”

“It wasn’t an impromptu or improper trip because it followed normal procedure. The Presidency informed the National Security Adviser of the mission who in turn informed the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet.

“The normal practice in existence for a long time is that the Presidential Air fleet is available to the President and the first family and four others.

“These four are the Vice President, the Senate President the Speaker and any other person(s) authorised by the President.”

