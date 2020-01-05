Chelsea Ease Into FA Cup Fourth Round

Chelsea eased into the fourth round of the FA cup thanks to Callum Hudson-Odoi, who scored one goal and made another to defeat Nottingham Forest in their FA Cup third round tie.

The hosts only needed six minutes to score as Hudson-Odoi cut in from the right and shot into the bottom corner.

Forest, fourth in the Championship, were then awarded a penalty but, after a lengthy video assistant referee delay, the decision was reversed.

Chelsea soon had a second goal when Hudson-Odoi’s shot was parried with Ross Barkley on hand to score from close range.