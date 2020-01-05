Chelsea Ease Into FA Cup Fourth Round

by Olayemi Oladotun

Chelsea eased into the fourth round of the FA cup thanks to Callum Hudson-Odoi, who scored one goal and made another to defeat Nottingham Forest in their FA Cup third round tie.

Frank Lampard
Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard

The hosts only needed six minutes to score as Hudson-Odoi cut in from the right and shot into the bottom corner.

Forest, fourth in the Championship, were then awarded a penalty but, after a lengthy video assistant referee delay, the decision was reversed.

Chelsea soon had a second goal when Hudson-Odoi’s shot was parried with Ross Barkley on hand to score from close range.

