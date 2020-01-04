FA Cup Third Round: Mancity Record Impressive Victory Over Port Vale

Manchester City has zoomed into the next round of the English FA cup competition following their impressive 4-1 victory over third-tier, Port Vale at the Etihad stadium.

The Citizens had opened the scoring in the first half but were pegged back by the visitors who swiftly leveled up from a rasping shot from outside the penalty area.

The Citizens then pressed forward before going on to retake the lead after a quick interchange of passes between the players.

A third also arrived after the visitor poured out in their numbers hoping to get back into the game but were swiftly countered by Manchester City and the floodgate opened from there.