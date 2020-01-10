Fani-Kayode Hails ‘Operation Amotekun’ Initiative

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Nigerian minister has hailed the initiative of the regional security initiative ‘Amotekun’ by Southwest governors.

The Western Nigerian Security Network (WNSN) was inaugurated on Thursday and has been code-named ‘Operation Amotekun’.

According to the governors, which comprise Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Seyia Makinde of Oyo and Jide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, the sub-regional security initiative is to compliment the work of the Police.

The governors of the six South-West states have also stressed that the initiative is not an agenda to break up from Nigeria or override the federal government’s security system.

Read Also: We Need Our Own Regional Security: Ohanaeze

Reacting to the initiative, Fami-Kayode described it as the best thing that has happened to the Southwest states in the last 4 years.

He said via a tweet on Friday morning: “The Amotekun security outfit & initiative is the best thing that has happened to the SW states in the last 4 years. I commend the SW Governors & all those involved in its formation & establishment. I urge the Governors of SS (southsouth)/and SE(southeast) to do the same. Self defence is the first law!”