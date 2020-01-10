Traffic Warden Causes Viral Sensation In Uyo (Video)

by Michael Isaac

In a viral video shared on the Internet, an effeminate traffic warden has been spotted during his job and has spiked some social media sensation.

In the video shared, the man was seen doing his job with swags, gesturing vehicles in a very fancy and stylish way.

It was gathered that this took place on Akwa Ibom State capital Uyo.

Sharing the video, onlookers were also heard expressing their shock as they recorded the man who seemed to be enjoying his job.

Watch The Video Here:

