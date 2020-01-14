FG To Recruit More Qualified Teachers: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that his administration intends to hire more qualified teachers so as to increase the teacher-to-pupil ratio in the country.

He made this known while receiving a delegation of the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers(NUT) at the statehouse on Tuesday, 14th December.

While making the disclosure, Buhari conceded that the country currently has a deficit of teachers adding that his administration is poised to bridge the gap.

