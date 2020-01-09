Lagos Police Arrest Accomplices Of Pastor Who Pays People N3,000 To Fake Miracles

by Temitope Alabi
Suspects
Suspects

The Lagos state police command has busted a Pastor who allegedly hires people to stage miracles to defraud unsuspecting members of his church.

According to reports, the suspect whose name is given as Elijah, is on the run.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, also disclosed that six people were arrested in connection with the fake miracles.

The 6 arrested have been identified as Lawal Damilola (29), Makinde Folashade (49), Babayemi Joke (37), Precious Sunday (20), Victoria Emmanuel (42) and Gift Adams (42), they all aided Elijah in conducting fake miracles at Festac Town, Airport Road and Ikoyi.

The suspects also confessed to receiving N3,000 from the fake pastor to stage the fake miracles.

