London Landlord Rejects Gambian Student From Apartment Because “African Food Makes The House Smell”

A landlord in London has been accused of race discrimination after she banned a Gambian student from renting her property because “African cooking makes the house smell”.

The African student(24) identified simply as Mr Mboob studying at the University of the Arts London said he “could not believe it” after his viewing was abruptly canceled because of his ethnicity.

He said: “I was completely shocked at the landlord’s response and I still am today.

He added that once Ms. Vimbsone realized where he was from, she retracted her statement declaring that: “It’s only for European people”.

“Growing up in England, I’ve experienced all types of racism, but this was the first time that I’ve experienced something this absurd”. he said.

“What makes it even more shocking is the fact she said ‘will be brilliant if you can make the time to come and view’, but soon changed her mind once she realized I am black.

“I wasn’t expecting her to even ask me about my background as I didn’t think it was relevant and she even had the nerve to say it wasn’t racist.

“She even tried to play it down by saying how she has Nigerian friends and that all their houses smell like what they cook,” he concluded.

“I’ve just moved in with new housemates and I’ve developed serious anxiety about cooking around them in case they hate the smell too.”

UK law prohibits refusal to rent property due to a person’s race as it breaches section 12 of the Equality Act 2010.

Under the Race Relations Act, it is unlawful for a landlord to discriminate against a tenant on racial grounds.

The Act defines racial grounds as including race, colour, nationality or ethnic or national origins.