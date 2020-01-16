US Senate Set To Commence Donald Trump’s Impeachment Trial (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

The House on Wednesday formally delivered articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, ending a monthlong stalemate and triggering a Senate trial to start Thursday.

US President Donald Trump
Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a signing ceremony Wednesday evening, hours after the House passed a resolution, mostly along party lines, to send the articles to the other side of the Capitol and appoint the Democrats’ handpicked team of impeachment managers.

Senate Majority leader, Mitch McConnell after receiving the articles of impeachment revealed that the impeachment trial will commence on Tuesday.

Watch the video below:

